Kansas Head Coach Bill Self Receives Concerning Health News
According to the University of Kansas Athletics program, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self underwent a heart procedure on Thursday.
He felt ill earlier in the day and went to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for a minor surgery, where he had two stents inserted.
As one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history, it is obviously a concerning situation for him and the program.
The university provided more clarity on the situation in a statement.
"Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self felt unwell and experienced some concerning symptoms Thursday," Kansas Athletics wrote in a statement. "He was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where he had two stents inserted."
"The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery," the statement continued. "He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon."
It is not the first time that Self encountered unexpected health problems. He missed the 2023 Big 12 and NCAA tournaments due to a similar issue, receiving catheterization for blocked arteries.
During that time, former assistant Norm Roberts filled in for him on the sidelines, but he has since retired. New assistant and ex-NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn would likely be the next in line to coach Jayhawk games if Self were to miss any time in the 2025-26 season.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Self, and we will update the situation once more information is released.