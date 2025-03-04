Kansas Basketball Projected as Lowest Seed in 25 Years, Says Joe Lunardi's Bracketology
Kansas basketball is used to hearing its name called on Selection Sunday, usually with a number like one or two next to it. That won't be the case this year however as the 19-11 Jayhawks won't be anywhere near the tournament's top seeds.
Where will Kansas hear its name called in 12 days when the brackets are announced?
Joe Lunardi of ESPN released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday morning, just hours after Kansas fell on the road to No. 3 Houston. Lunardi has the Jayhawks as the lowest seed the program has been in 25 years in the update.
Joe Lunardi's Bracketology Projects Kansas NCAA Tournament Fate
Lunardi calls for Kansas to be the No. 7 seed in the East region in his latest projection. The Jayhawks would play VCU in the first round with a likely date against two-seed Florida waiting in round two.
Kansas NCAA Tournament History
Kansas has made every NCAA Tournament since 1989, a remarkable streak that will extend this year. However, if Kansas falls to the seven-seed like Lunardi projects, it'll be the lowest seed Kansas enters the tournament as since it was an eight-seed back in 2000.
Kansas beat DePaul in the opening round of that 2000 NCAA Tournament before losing to top-seeded Duke in the second round.
Kansas has been a seven-seed just once since the NCAA Tournament started seeding teams back in 1979. That occurrence came in 1981 when the Jayhawks made a run to the Sweet 16 by beating both Ole Miss and Arizona State before falling to Wichita State, 66-65.