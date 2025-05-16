Kansas Basketball Monitoring 4-Star Prospect in 2026 Class
The Kansas Jayhawks have yet to receive a commitment from a player in the 2026 class.
However, KU and Bill Self are keeping close tabs on several prospects after assembling a terrific 2025 class headlined by Darryn Peterson.
One of the top rising recruits in the upcoming graduating year is Junior County, a Utah-based guard who attends Wasatch Academy.
According to hoops insider Sam Lance, Kansas will have representatives of the program watching him at EYBL Session II in Memphis, Tennessee.
According to 247 Sports, County is the No. 37 player, No. 5 shooting guard, and top-ranked player in Utah in the Class of 2026.
County is a three-level scorer who uses his athleticism to drive to the rim and effectively guard wings on the other end.
Last year, Travis Branham ranked him among the biggest risers in his class.
In 2024, County participated in the USA Basketball Junior National Team April Minicamp and the USA Basketball U17 National Team Training Camp.
Right now, County plays for the Utah Prospects in Nike's EYBL AAU program.
Kansas does not appear to be a top suitor for County just yet, as he is in the process of planning visits to Maryland, Houston, and Stanford sometime this summer. Most outlets view KU as an outsider to land him.
However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Self and Co. swoop in if they like what they see from the 6-foot-4 combo guard.
Other top recruits the Jayhawks have been linked to include Tyran Stokes, Tajh Ariza, Toni Bryant, and Sam Funches.