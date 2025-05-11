KANSAS

Top Kansas Recruiting Target Planning Four More Visits Before Decision

Top-rated 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes visited Kansas last month, but he will still weigh more options before making his college decision.

Joshua Schulman

Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Notre Dame High School (CA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) flexes as he celebrates a shot against Sandra Day O'Connor (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
While Dame Sarr is the talk of the town for the Kansas Jayhawks, Bill Self and his coaching staff are still heavily pursuing top-ranked 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes.

After completing an official visit to KU’s campus in April, the Jayhawks were viewed as Stokes' top destination. However, Self and Co. will have to fight off several other top programs to land Stokes.

ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi revealed the 6-foot-7 forward is expected to visit Kentucky from May 15-17 and take additional trips to Gonzaga, Arkansas, and Oregon.

An incoming senior at Notre Dame (CA), Stokes is a lethal downhill scorer with an NBA body at 17. He is unstoppable in transition and possesses exceptional defensive traits.

Stokes’ latest post on X could foreshadow that it won’t be long before he finds his preferred destination.

247 Sports rates him the No. 1 player in the upcoming graduating class, ahead of phenoms like Brandon McCoy and Christian Collins. Adding Stokes would mark the first time in program history that Kansas landed back-to-back No. 1 recruits.

The Jayhawks currently have no commits for their 2026 class, though they continue to show interest in Tajh Ariza and Toni Bryant, who visited KU in March.

Stokes previously shot down the rumors of him reclassifying to the 2025 class, meaning he would not be on the team until the following season. Therefore, he and fellow top prospect Darryn Peterson would not share the floor together in Allen Fieldhouse.

Still, he appears to be on track to make his college decision sometime this summer.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

