Top Kansas Recruiting Target Planning Four More Visits Before Decision
While Dame Sarr is the talk of the town for the Kansas Jayhawks, Bill Self and his coaching staff are still heavily pursuing top-ranked 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes.
After completing an official visit to KU’s campus in April, the Jayhawks were viewed as Stokes' top destination. However, Self and Co. will have to fight off several other top programs to land Stokes.
ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi revealed the 6-foot-7 forward is expected to visit Kentucky from May 15-17 and take additional trips to Gonzaga, Arkansas, and Oregon.
An incoming senior at Notre Dame (CA), Stokes is a lethal downhill scorer with an NBA body at 17. He is unstoppable in transition and possesses exceptional defensive traits.
Stokes’ latest post on X could foreshadow that it won’t be long before he finds his preferred destination.
247 Sports rates him the No. 1 player in the upcoming graduating class, ahead of phenoms like Brandon McCoy and Christian Collins. Adding Stokes would mark the first time in program history that Kansas landed back-to-back No. 1 recruits.
The Jayhawks currently have no commits for their 2026 class, though they continue to show interest in Tajh Ariza and Toni Bryant, who visited KU in March.
Stokes previously shot down the rumors of him reclassifying to the 2025 class, meaning he would not be on the team until the following season. Therefore, he and fellow top prospect Darryn Peterson would not share the floor together in Allen Fieldhouse.
Still, he appears to be on track to make his college decision sometime this summer.