Kansas Basketball Named Finalist for 2027 5-Star SF Malachi Jordan

Bill Self and the Kansas basketball coaching staff got some good news on the recruiting trail this week as the Jayhawks were listed as a finalist for one of the top players in the 2027 class.

KU is one of three schools in final contention for 2027 five-star small forward Malachi Jordan. The Jayhawks were named a finalist for his services along with Vanderbilt and St. John’s, per a report by Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Jordan, who plays for Prolific Prep High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, took an official visit to Kansas on Sept. 11 this year. He then took a visit to Vanderbilt on Sept. 19 and later to St. John’s on Oct. 23.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and weighing 225 pounds, Jordan is rated as the sixth best small forward and the No. 20 ranked prospect overall in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. ESPN has him listed as a four-star prospect and the No. 21 player in his class, while On3 has him as a four-star prospect ranked No. 19 overall.

Here’s a portion of the scouting report that 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein gave on Jordan back in August.

“Jordan is one of the most physically gifted prospects in the class. He has good positional size, a powerful frame, long arms (6-foot-11-plus wingspan), and explosive vertical athleticism. He’s coming off an EYBL season in which he averaged just 10.8 points on 37/15/56 shooting with 2.6 assists against 3.3 turnovers, but actually has underrated skill and even feel.

For Jordan, it’s all about playing in the flow. When he’s not trying to do too much, he has enough touch to make open rhythm shots, be a straight-line downhill driver, and even underrated passer. He’s also a violent finisher and lob threat whenever he can get to two feet. Conversely though, when he gets caught up in trying to prove himself, or isn’t utilized correctly, he gets inefficient. So, it’s not so much about his ability to see or make the right play, but more about a willingness to do it.”

KU has yet to receive any verbal commitments from players in the 2027 class, but Jordan would be a great start. He’d likely have the opportunity at a starting role too once Tyran Stokes and Tre White move on after this year.

2027 high school basketball recruits can begin signing with their future school when the NCAA’s early signing period for Division I basketball opens Nov. 11 through Nov. 18.

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