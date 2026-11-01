How to Watch Kansas Basketball in Its Season Opener vs. Fordham

For the first time in over seven months, the Kansas basketball team will finally partake in a regular season game tomorrow against the Fordham Rams. Jayhawk fans have already gotten their fare share of KU basketball in recent weeks during the preseason, but there will actually be games that count starting this week.

Unfortunately, this contest won't be broadcast on national TV since it isn't versus a marquee opponent. However, fans will still be able to tune in on select streaming services. Here's all the information you should know if you're interested in watching the season opener.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Fordham Basketball

Kansas Jayhawks forward Keanu Dawes (8) dunks the ball off an assist during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: Fordham Rams (0-0) vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0)

Fordham Rams (0-0) vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) What: The season opener for Kansas after its three-game preseason slate

The season opener for Kansas after its three-game preseason slate When: Monday, November 2 at 7 p.m. CT

Monday, November 2 at 7 p.m. CT Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.

Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN+ (To access link, CLICK HERE) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Radio announcer: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas played three exhibition games in the preseason, all at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks went 1-2 in these contests, defeating Division II opponent Pittsburg State before being taken down by Louisville and Duke. Fordham played two scrimmages leading into the regular season as well, going 2-0 over UMBC and Fairfield.

Kansas played three exhibition games in the preseason, all at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks went 1-2 in these contests, defeating Division II opponent Pittsburg State before being taken down by Louisville and Duke. Fordham played two scrimmages leading into the regular season as well, going 2-0 over UMBC and Fairfield. Series history: Believe it or not, Fordham has actually defeated Kansas before in a meeting in Madison Square Garden back in 1940. However, the Jayhawks still lead the all-time series 4-1. The last time the two schools have played each other was in 1977.

Meet the Coaches

Nov 17, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; UC Riverside Highlanders head coach Mike Magpayo in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mike Magpayo, Fordham: After a five-season stint at UC Riverside, Magpayo took the job at Fordham last year. He previously served as an assistant at Columbia and Campbell from 2010-2017. In his first year in the Bronx, the Rams finished 17-15 and lost in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

After a five-season stint at UC Riverside, Magpayo took the job at Fordham last year. He previously served as an assistant at Columbia and Campbell from 2010-2017. In his first year in the Bronx, the Rams finished 17-15 and lost in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Bill Self, Kansas: In over 30 years as head coach, Self has never competed against Fordham at KU or any of his previous stops. This game will officially kick off Self's 24th season at the helm in Lawrence.

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