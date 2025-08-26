Kansas Basketball Offers Local 2026 Guard Trent Perry
With the summer wrapping up, Bill Self is continuing his search for his first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.
The Kansas Jayhawks may have found their next target to prospect, as the program offered a high-profile recruit over the weekend. According to his X page, Trent Perry received a scholarship offer from KU on Sunday evening.
The rising senior at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, competes hours away from Lawrence at his high school and is now receiving interest from a local university.
Perry, a 6-foot-4 wing, plays for MoKan Elite on the EYBL circuit. This summer, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, per 247 Sports.
Perry is an incredibly intriguing prospect who can only be described as positionless. He plays bigger than his size, scoring many of his points on offensive putbacks and tip-ins.
While he still has work to do as a jump shooter, Perry excels in transition and impacts the game in a variety of ways. Simply put, he is a jack of all trades on the hardwood.
“I love defense,” Perry explained in an interview with ZAGSBLOG in April. “I love translating that into my offense, transition, getting downhill. I just let the game come to me.”
“I can guard one-through-five,” Perry added. “I can rebound, get out and run. Show them what I’ve been working on like my catch and shoot. And just hoping they can enjoy that, and I can get on their radar.”
He embarked on an official visit to Maryland at the end of July and is set to trek out to Texas A&M star this weekend, starting Aug. 29. His final visit is scheduled for Sept. 19 when he goes to TCU.
Perry will play his senior year with top-ranked 2026 big man Ethan Taylor, one of KU's top targets on the recruiting trail. It is very possible that KU's freshman class next year features both of these highly touted players.
TCU and Texas A&M appear to be leading his recruitment, as both schools have been pursuing him since he put himself on the map at the USA Basketball minicamp in 2023.
Those two schools likely have an advantage considering he hails from Frisco, Texas, meaning he may want to return to his home state to play college ball.
Regardless, it is intriguing news since Self and his staff offered him so late in the recruiting cycle. Perhaps the Jayhawks have found an under-the-radar player who they can mold into a solid player.