Three Dream Targets for Kansas Basketball in 2026 Recruiting Class
After it was all said and done, the Kansas Jayhawks assembled one of the best freshman classes in college basketball this year.
Bill Self is looking to build on those recruiting wins in the 2026 class as he continues targeting some of the top prospects in next year’s cycle.
In a perfect world, KU adds one (or several) of these young phenoms to its 2026 recruiting haul.
3. Ethan Taylor
Taylor, the No. 1 ranked center in the 2026 class, took an unofficial visit to Lawrence last month and is one of the most skilled big men among the nation's rising seniors. The Kansas City native received an offer from KU in June and is receiving serious interest from Self and Co. following an impressive spring on the AAU circuit.
2. Caleb Holt
Holt is a 6-foot-5, 5-star guard with elite two-way potential. New reports revealed that he is in the midst of planning an official visit to Kansas.
Recruiting outlets list him as the No. 5 or 6 best player in his class due to his athleticism and upside. He recently signed an NIL deal with Adidas and starred for Team USA in the FIBA U17 World Cup.
1. Tyran Stokes
While Taylor and Holt are both elite talents, Stokes is the prized possession every program is chasing. The 6-foot-7 forward is the consensus No. 1 player in the nation and would give the Jayhawks the top high school recruit for the second year in a row.
Kansas is trailing Kentucky in the race to land the high-flying senior and faces other competition in his recruitment. However, pulling off a commitment from Stokes is the clear priority this year.