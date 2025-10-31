Kansas Basketball Program Expected To Be Featured in NBA 2K26
Kansas football fans have already been able to play with the Jayhawks in a video game since last July when EA Sports College Football 25 released.
However, the Jayhawk faithful may also be able to play with the basketball team in a downloadable content package of college basketball in NBA 2K26.
According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the University of Kansas will be among the 16 schools featured in a 2K26 update next year and one of four in the Big 12.
KU joins Houston, Arizona, and Baylor as other schools in the conference expected to be in the game, as well as other top programs like Duke, North Carolina, Florida, UCLA, and Michigan. Both the men's and women's teams will reportedly be included.
While there is no official release date or confirmation when this DLC will come out, it will undoubtedly be a popular addition to the world's biggest basketball video game.
"2K is working on a college basketball experience that will feature some of the best collegiate programs," 2K Games wrote in a statement to USA TODAY. "For over a quarter century, we have delivered the most authentic basketball simulation, rooted in realism and competition. We can’t wait to bring this same passion and dedication to the college court."
Kansas On SI's Take
Featuring only 16 teams is a bit... lame. But with an official college basketball video game expected to come out sometime in 2027, this isn't the absolute worst teaser 2K could do.
For one, playing with Darryn Peterson before he heads to the NBA next year should be a fun experience. It'll be interesting to see how 2K rates him and other players on the Jayhawks.
I still remember playing MyCareer in 2K17 and being absolutely stoked that I could choose Kansas for my college choice as the precursor to getting to the NBA. That game didn't feature any real players or traditions from the university, but it was still a fun time nonetheless.
Unfortunately, this option omits many players and schools that would have been fun to play with. As happy as I should be as a KU fan, the absence of those teams is a real letdown.
Without a full dynasty/franchise mode or a Road to Glory-esque career mode, this release will likely be fun for a few plays and then become tiresome. Given the extensive features and accessibility of CFB 26, most players will probably stick exclusively to the virtual gridiron for their college sports fix until a real basketball game can rival it.