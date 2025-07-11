Letting EA Sports College Football 26 Predict Kansas Football's Season
With EA Sports College Football 26 officially hitting the shelves yesterday, we ran a simulation of the Kansas Jayhawks' season. Let's just say the outcome was rough.
Many KU fans are hoping for a bounce-back season, but the CPU doesn't seem to think that will happen. Here's what happened when we simulated past the Jayhawks' 2025 campaign.
Record: 3-9 (2-7)
Team Schedule
Week 0: 38-33 loss vs. Fresno State
Week 1: 45-28 win vs. Wagner
Week 2: 34-31 loss at Missouri
Week 3: Bye Week
Week 4: 24-20 loss vs. West Virginia
Week 5: 37-14 loss vs. Cincinnati
Week 6: 18-16 loss at UCF
Week 7: 30-13 loss at Texas Tech
Week 8: Bye Week
Week 9: 31-28 loss vs. Kansas State
Week 10: 28-24 win vs. Oklahoma State
Week 11: 27-24 loss at Arizona
Week 12: Bye Week
Week 13: 42-31 win at Iowa State
Week 14: 34-20 loss vs. Utah
The simulation had Kansas lose to Fresno State and Mizzou by eight combined points in nonconference play, and there were hardly any improvements all year. Lance Leipold and Co. did beat eventual Big 12 champion Iowa State toward the end of the season, but that was the only bright spot in a year full of blemishes.
The final scores look all too similar to what Jayhawk fans witnessed last year, losing six games by one possession. It goes without saying that any outcome remotely similar to this would be a disaster of a season.
Passing Stats
Jalon Daniels: 2,848 yards, 21 TDs, 11 INTs, 56% COMP%
David McComb: 42 yards, 1 INT, 23% COMP%
Rushing Stats
Leshon Williams: 1,145 yards, 14 TDs, 5.8 YPC
Jalon Daniels: 503 yards, 1 TD, 3.6 YPC
Daniel Hishaw Jr.: 118 yards, 3 TDs, 4.5 YPC
David McComb: 5 yards, 1.3 YPC
Johnny Thompson Jr.: 4 yards, 2.0 YPC
Receiving Stats
Emmanuel Henderson Jr.: 72 receptions, 748 yards, 5 TDs, 10.4 AVG
Levi Wentz: 52 receptions, 746 yards, 6 TDs, 14.3 AVG
Cam Pickett: 35 receptions, 584 yards, 6 TDs, 16.7 AVG
DeShawn Hanika: 46 receptions, 549 yards, 3 TDs, 11.9 AVG
Leshon Williams: 12 receptions, 106 yards, 8.8 AVG
Emory Duggar: 4 receptions, 48 yards, 12.0 AVG
Jackson Cook: 3 receptions, 44 yards, 14.7 AVG
Boden Groen: 5 receptions, 42 yards, 8.4 AVG
Daniel Hishaw Jr.: 4 receptions, 23 yards, 1 TD, 5.8 AVG
Conclusion
The team is only rated 78 overall in the game, so this isn't particularly surprising. I think everyone can agree that anything less than a bowl game appearance in 2025 is an utter failure for Kansas.
