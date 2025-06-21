College Football 26 Ratings Leak: Where Do Kansas Jayhawks Players Rank?
Player ratings for College Football 26 were recently leaked, and KU football fans finally got a first look at how the team stacks up in the game.
While the 2025 Kansas Jayhawks roster does not feature as many household names as the previous season, Lance Leipold’s squad still boasts several premier names.
The leaks showed where many KU players would be ranked heading into the game's July 7 early release.
Top 10 Kansas Football Players in College Football 26
1. C Bryce Foster - 89 Overall
2. QB Jalon Daniels - 87 Overall
3. DE Dean Miller - 87 Overall
4. HB Leshon Williams - 85 Overall
5. HB Daniel Hishaw Jr. - 85 Overall
6. RG Kobe Baynes - 83 Overall
7. DJ Graham II - 83 Overall
8. DT DJ Withers - 82 Overall
9. K Laith Marjan - 82 Overall
10. DT Tommy Dunn Jr. - 80 Overall
The team’s top player is center Bryce Foster, who was given a pristine 89 rating.
It is not surprising that he leads the Jayhawks, considering he was the school’s only player on PFF’s big board for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels slotted in at an 87 overall, showing EA Sports recognizes his star power when healthy.
Defensive end Dean Miller matched that 87 rating after a breakout campaign last fall.
Iowa transfer running back Leshon Williams was given an 85 rating along with Daniel Hishaw Jr., giving KU a strong backfield duo.
The tandem could be one of the best in the Big 12 this season, both in real life and in the game.
Notably, Alabama transfer wideout Emmanuel Henderson received a surprisingly low rating despite drawing serious praise since beginning practices with the team. Fans likely expected Henderson to be closer to the 82-85 mark like the tailbacks, but the leak had him lower.
EA reportedly sets player ratings on production servers before the game's official launch so they can test roster updates in live environments. That means these numbers could shift before the game’s official launch.
Either way, the early ratings give KU fans something to talk about as they count down to kickoff on Aug. 23.