Kansas Basketball Recruit Tyran Stokes Wins State Championship; Commitment Next?

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2026 high school recruiting class, can now add state champion to his resume.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Kansas basketball recruiting target scored 16 points and added 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and a block in Rainier Beach High School’s dominant 73-53 victory over Tacoma Lincoln inside the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday to give the Vikings back-to-back Class 3A state championships.

The Vikings are led by long-time head coach Mike Bethea and assistant head coach Jamal Crawford – a former 20-year veteran in the NBA. Crawford’s son JJ, a freshman on this year’s team, led the Vikings in scoring in the championship game with 20 points.

For Stokes, this is the first state title of his high school career. His other accolades include a gold medal with Team USA in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and a gold medal with Team USA during the 224 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup.

Here is what Senior National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw of On3.com has to say about Stokes as a prospect.

“At first glance, with Tyran Stokes, you see that he has the optimal positional size, the explosive athleticism, and an ability to create advantages from multiple levels of the floor,” said Shaw. “So, while he is still developing into a role as an alpha player, you see that he has the immediate framework to work with … Also, finding a consistent motor will be big with him. However, given his intriguing feel and his natural tools, there are a couple of different pathways that are apparent for him.”

Commitment Looming?

Now that his high school career is officially over, Stokes can now really focus his attention on his college options and make a decision in the very near future, either prior to or during the upcoming McDonald’s All-American Game taking place on March 31 in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas signee Taylen Kinney is playing in the game on the Boys West squad. He accompanied Stokes on a visit to KU back in January for the Jayhawks’ game against BYU and has been pitching Stokes to join him in Lawrence for months now.

Stokes’ options appear to be narrowed down to KU, Kentucky, and Oregon, with the Jayhawks currently in the lead for his services according to several recruiting analysts. However, Bethea recently told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi that Stokes would be taking an official visit to Kentucky following the state playoffs.

“He is not in a rush to make his decision,” Bethea said. “He is looking for the best fit."