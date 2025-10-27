Kansas Basketball Recruiting Class Climbs to No. 1 in College Basketball
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks now own the top-ranked recruiting class in all of college basketball following their latest commitment from shooting guard Luke Barnett out of Santa Ana, California.
Barnett is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 144 player overall in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. He chose Kansas over a group of finalists which included KU, Miami, and UNLV.
Despite his relatively low national ranking, CBS Sports’ Director of Basketball Scouting Adam Finkelstein called Barnett “one of the best shooters in the country.”
Barnett is now the fourth high school recruit to commit to KU. He joins four-star center Davion Adkins (No. 34 overall), four-star small forward Trent Perry (No. 120 overall), and five-star point guard Taylen Kinney (No. 13 overall) as part of what is now the No. 1 ranked class in the country.
The Jayhawks have never finished with the No. 1 class in the 247Sports era. The highest they’ve finished in the 247Sports era is No. 2 in 2013 with a class composed of four five-star players: Andrew Wiggins (No. 1 overall), Wayne Selden Jr. (No. 12 overall), Joel Embiid (No. 13 overall), and Brannen Greene (No. 27 overall). Also in that class was four-star guard Conner Frankamp (No. 43 overall) and future 2017 Naismith Player of the Year Frank Mason (No. 52 overall).
If KU hopes to hold onto the No. 1 spot by the time final team rankings are released in spring, they’ll likely need to add at least one more high-impact player. And there are several still uncommitted who would be the perfect addition to an already well-rounded group.
They’re still in pursuit of several top prospects, including the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class Tyran Stokes. However, Kentucky is viewed as the leader for his services, and KU pulling off a commitment may be a long shot after Stokes recently signed a lucrative NIL deal with Nike.
KU is also recruiting five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt who holds offers from some of the best programs in the country and already has an NIL deal with Adidas. He’s yet to schedule or take an official visit to Lawrence so that could also be a long shot, but he would be the perfect complement to this class and give KU a dynamic scorer next year alongside Kinney.
No matter what their ranking ultimately ends up being, this 2026 Kansas recruiting class is one of the best in college basketball and is full of difference makers for the future of this program.