Could Kansas Benefit From College Basketball’s Shifting Eligibility Rules?

The college basketball world was shaken up when former NBA second-round draft pick James Nnaji committed to Baylor as a midseason addition, despite having his NBA rights held by the New York Knicks and even being included in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade.



Nnaji is set to join the Bears after winter break to bolster their frontcourt. The move created widespread confusion, considering he had previously forfeited his college eligibility by opting for the professional ranks.

Right now, very few people truly understand what makes a player eligible or ineligible under the current NCAA rules. While some of these situations may feel unethical, programs that fail to adapt risk will likely fall behind those willing to navigate the gray areas.



That is why the Jayhawks could be one of many schools positioned to benefit from these changing eligibility standards.

Kansas Interested in NBA Two-Way Player

According to a recent report from On3 expert Joe Tipton, KU is one of many schools interested in Chicago Bulls forward Trentyn Flowers. That's right — a university is interested in a professional NBA player.

Chicago Bulls two-way player Trentyn Flowers is drawing interest from many college programs, a source told @On3sports.



The 6-foot-8 wing was a top-25 recruit in the 2023 class who initially committed to Louisville before opting for a pro career.



How his eligibility will be determined remains to be seen, but it has become apparent that Bill Self is one of many coaches looking to dip into the ridiculous eligibility rule changes.



Flowers has appeared in eight games for the Clippers and Bulls across two seasons and 11 for Chicago's G-League affiliate this year. He committed to Louisville out of high school but never played a collegiate game and instead opted for the NBA. Now, there is a chance that he starts the college route, but in the inverse order of the average player.

Could Kansas Add a Player Midseason?

In past interviews, Coach Self has said that adding a player during winter break was unlikely for the Jayhawks. Self is confident in the current group he has and believes it would not be beneficial to add a new face this late in the campaign.



While KU's chances of landing Flowers are little to none, that does not mean the program won't pursue similar opportunities in the future. Kansas is a premier recruiting destination, and many players would love the national attention the Jayhawks receive throughout the season.

If you're anything like me, you look at these professional players exploring the college route with disdain. There is little justification for why a player like Nnaji or Flowers should be considering college basketball.



But at the end of the day, college sports are changing significantly for better or worse, and Kansas cannot fall behind the rest of the pack.