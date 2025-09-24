Kansas Basketball Releases Big 12 Schedule for 2025-26 Season
The 2025-26 Kansas men’s basketball conference schedule was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon featuring all of KU’s upcoming Big 12 opponents this season.
The 18-game conference slate begins for the Jayhawks on Saturday, Jan. 3, when the team travels to Orlando, Florida, to take on UCF. It’s the third consecutive season in which KU has played UCF as their first Big 12 road opponent. The Jayhawks beat the Golden Knights three times during the 2024-25 season – at UCF, in Lawrence, and in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.
Following the UCF game, KU will host TCU for the first Big 12 matchup inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks own a 23-4 record against the Horned Frogs since they joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012.
After TCU, the Jayhawks will go on the road into the always-difficult atmosphere at West Virginia to face the Mountaineers, followed by critical back-to-back home games against what are sure to be conference title contenders in Baylor and Iowa State.
KU will then travel to Colorado and K-State before returning home for what will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season when the Jayhawks host BYU and freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa.
Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson faced off against Dybantsa in several memorable matchups over the past couple of years, and this contest should be no different with both players expected to lead their teams.
KU will then play its first of three ESPN Big Monday games (all in February) when they travel to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech on Feb. 2. The other Big Monday games come on Feb. 9 against Arizona in Lawrence and on Feb. 23 when the Jayhawks host Arizona.
The final game of the regular season comes on March 7 when the Jayhawks host their in-state rivals from Manhattan on Senior Night for what should be a highly anticipated game as KU looks to extend their 19-year home winning streak against the Wildcats.
The upcoming season will officially be under way when the KU hosts Late Night in the Phog on Friday, Oct. 17, at Allen Fieldhouse. The event, now in its 41st year, will provide an opportunity for fans to get their first glimpse of this year’s men’s and women’s teams.