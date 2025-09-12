Kansas Basketball Releases Details for 41st Late Night in the Phog
The start of the 2025-26 Kansas basketball season for the men’s and women’s team is now less than two months away with excitement continuing to build for what should be a season of high expectations for both squads.
To kick off the season, the Jayhawks will host their 41st annual Late Night in the Phog (presented by Hy-Vee) on Friday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for fans to enjoy pre-event activities on the concourse, including a kid zone and basketball equipment display with player shoes, balls, and apparel.
Prior to gates opening, fans can enjoy a variety of interactive activities on the Allen Fieldhouse lawn starting at 2 p.m. The kids-friendly activities will include inflatable games, music, food trucks, and more.
Late Night will be the first chance for KU fans to see a large group of talented freshmen and newcomers in action as both the men’s and women’s team scrimmage. The women’s team will go first, followed by the men’s later in the night.
The men’s team has nine newcomers – including Darryn Peterson and fellow freshmen Paul Mbiya, Kohl Rosario, Samis Calderon, and Corbin Allen, along with transfers Nginyu Ngala, Jayden Dawson, Tre White, and Melvin Council Jr.
The women’s team returns its top six scorers from last season, including S'Mya Nichols, Elle Evans, and Regan Williams – all of whom earned All-Big 12 honors a season ago. The Jayhawks also welcome in five-star prospects Jaliya Davis and Keeley Parks, who were part of the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the country this offseason.
Late Night typically concludes with a live musical performance for the entire audience; however, this year KU is hosting a “Late Night After Party” – a student-only dance party on the court featuring dueling DJs.
The event is free but requires a ticket for entry (including students) that has to be claimed online in advance. The ticket reservation timeline is as follows (per KU Athletics):
Monday, Sept. 29: Oread & Hall of Fame Donors and Student Combo Pass Holders
Tuesday, Sept. 30: Champion & Olympian Donors
Wednesday, Oct. 1: Campanile to Legend Donors
Thursday, Oct. 2: MVP to Outland Donors, Faculty/Staff and General Student Body
Friday, Oct. 3: General Public
For more information on this year’s event and to purchase tickets, visit KUathletics.com.