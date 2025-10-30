Should Bryson Tiller Replace Flory Bidunga in the Starting Lineup?
Kansas basketball is back in action, having played two exhibition games and won both, and now prepares for the official season, which begins with a game against Green Bay on Monday.
This Jayhawks team is essentially brand new, and we have had the chance to see how the chemistry is unfolding. The team showed out against two very different teams, one being the No. 11 ranked Louisville Cardinals and the other being Fort Hays State, a Division II program.
Overall, the team has looked solid, but there is still one striking question: Should Bryson Tiller start over Flory Bidunga?
In all honesty, Bidunga has not shown as much improvement as anticipated. Last season, Bidunga averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks a game. Although he played limited minutes, Bidunga was still appreciated for his ability to rebound, act as a lob threat, and his presence on defense.
On offense, however, it was clear he is very raw and stiff. When found in the right spots, Bidunga was able to throw it down or bank one off the glass, but could not really create anything for himself.
His footwork was limited, and it was clear there were some skills he could work on in the offseason.
It is still early in the year, but it is a bit concerning to see that Bidunga has not made a big leap from his freshman season to now. Against Louisville, Bidunga was not bad, but he did not do too much.
Against Fort Hays State, a game where he should have dominated on both ends of the floor, he struggled. He missed all five of his attempts from the free throw line and forced shots that were not there, which would be if he had better footwork. He was very stiff in his performance last night.
Tiller, on the other hand, has been excellent in his two appearances so far. He was not very active in the summer, as he was dealing with a foot injury.
Once he was cleared, he showed the coaching staff he was ready to go. He has received solid playing time in both exhibition games and has outplayed Bidunga in both.
Kansas On SI Verdict
Yes, Tiller should start over Bidunga. What separates Tiller is his ability to create for himself.
It is known that Tiller can be present on defense as he can rebound and block shots. On offense, Tiller is much more effective with his footwork, allowing him to score around the basket, but he can also step out for a mid-range jumper when available to do so.
Bill Self is known to change his lineups when needed, and it would be no surprise if Bidunga continues to get the starting spot.
However, if Tiller keeps outplaying Bidunga, a change should be made sooner rather than later.