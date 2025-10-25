Three Instant Observations From Kansas' 90-82 Win Over Louisville
Kansas basketball kicked off the 2025–26 campaign on Friday evening with a 90-82 scrimmage victory over Louisville.
It was an impressive showing for the Jayhawks, who got off to a strong start and never looked back after briefly giving up their lead in the first half.
Bill Self played 10 of his guys and gave plenty of players a chance to get some run, but a few things stood out from the contest. Here are three of our instant takeaways from tonight's win.
3. Darryn Peterson is Unreal
However good you thought Peterson was heading into this contest, he is even better. The freshman star was incredible in the first half, starting with 24 points in which he knocked down six 3-pointers.
He handled the ball, played off the ball, and set up his teammates for open looks. Peterson also showed a knack for getting to the rim and drawing fouls with savvy moves that made him look like an NBA veteran.
He finished with 26 points, two assists, and four rebounds in an absolutely masterful unofficial debut. There is more to come from Peterson, but fans got a pretty good glimpse of what they are in for this season.
2. Some Newcomers Weren't Ready
While many players impressed tonight, there were some newcomers who didn't quite look ready for action.
Firstly, freshman wing Kohl Rosario drew the start at small forward after beating out some of his counterparts for his defensive intensity and hustle. However, he finished with zero points in 19 minutes, missing all four of his shot attempts and failing to get into the scoring column.
His shot attempts were not particularly close, and he appeared uncomfortable on the court.
The same can be said for Jayden Dawson, who was considered Rosario's biggest competitor for the final starting spot. The Loyola Chicago transfer appeared in just two minutes and didn't attempt a shot.
He was dealing with an injury ahead of Late Night in the Phog, so maybe that contributed to his limited action, but it appears he still has a long way to go in Self's system.
Paul Mbiya also struggled to make an impact, playing just over two minutes off the bench.
Finally, we're not going to criticize Melvin Council Jr. too much because he was a terrific playmaker and free-throw shooter tonight, but he shot just 1-for-9 from the floor. If his offensive struggles persist, that will be concerning, especially when Peterson is off the court since Council serves as the secondary ball handler.
1. Frontcourt Players Shined
Aside from Mbiya, KU's frontcourt contributors were outstanding tonight. All three of Flory Bidunga, Tre White, and Bryson Tiller finished in double figures and played significant roles in the victory.
Bidunga recorded 14 points and six rebounds, throwing down several alley-oop dunks and staying active on the glass. White was the only player not named Peterson to hit a 3-pointer, adding 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists in a balanced showing.
But the real star of the show was Tiller, a player many didn't expect to have such a major role this early. He logged 28 minutes played, the second-most on the team, and stuffed the box score with 12 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and two steals.
Tiller was all over the court, running the floor in transition and staying active on both ends. He even successfully passed a lob to Bidunga late in the game to showcase his versatility.
Now that Tiller is fully recovered from his foot injury that required surgery, it is possible he plays a lot more than anyone anticipated. If he continues to perform at this level, he could start stealing minutes from his frontcourt teammates, including Mbiya until he gets settled in.