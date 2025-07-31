Kansas Basketball's Top Rivals Set for Preseason Clash in Scrimmage
There is no debate that Missouri and Kansas State are the Kansas Jayhawks' biggest rivals.
The Border War and Sunflower Showdown stand as two of the most historic and deep-rooted rivalries in all of college sports.
Those two schools will meet in a preseason exhibition on Friday, Oct. 24, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
The scrimmage, which will be broadcast at 9 p.m. CT, is the first of a home-and-home series before the Tigers head to Manhattan in 2026.
While the Jayhawks aren't particularly fond of either school, most KU fans can agree that the rivalry with Missouri is much more fierce.
K-State has come out victorious in each of its past five meetings, with the most recent coming in an 82-67 victory in the 2018 Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 121-116.
This game will not count toward either team's record, but the winner will hold significant bragging rights over the other.
As always, Kansas and K-State will compete in the bi-annual Sunflower Showdown during conference play. Meanwhile, Missouri will face Kansas at the T-Mobile Center in the Border Showdown on Dec. 7, one year after upsetting the top-ranked Jayhawks in Columbia.
The KU faithful may want to tune into this contest in October for a preview of two future opponents.