How To Watch Kansas Basketball vs Missouri in Border Showdown

After falling as the No. 1-ranked team in the country on the road in Columbia last year, the Kansas Jayhawks are determined to get their revenge on their cross-state rival, the Missouri Tigers.



Both teams have high expectations for this season, and a Border Showdown is never a game that should be missed. For those who don't know how to watch the game on Sunday afternoon, here is everything you should know.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri

Dec 8, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Who: Missouri Tigers (8-1) vs. No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks (6-3)

Missouri Tigers (8-1) vs. No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks (6-3) What: 10th regular season game for both teams and the 273rd rendition of the basketball Border Showdown

10th regular season game for both teams and the 273rd rendition of the basketball Border Showdown When: Sunday, December 7 at 12 p.m CT.

Sunday, December 7 at 12 p.m CT. Where: T-Mobile Center (18,972) in Kansas City, MO.

T-Mobile Center (18,972) in Kansas City, MO. TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN2 (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV announcers: (Tom Hart for play-by-play, Fran Fraschilla for color commentary)

(Tom Hart for play-by-play, Fran Fraschilla for color commentary) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 11:30 a.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 11:30 a.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas fell to 6-3 on the season earlier this week after losing a home game to No. 5 UConn. The Jayhawks have gone 5-2 without Darryn Peterson in the lineup. KU's best wins so far have come against Tennessee and Syracuse. Missouri was previously undefeated before falling to Notre Dame on the road in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tigers boast one of the best offenses in the SEC, though they have not taken on much competition so far, with their best win coming against Minnesota.

Kansas fell to 6-3 on the season earlier this week after losing a home game to No. 5 UConn. The Jayhawks have gone 5-2 without Darryn Peterson in the lineup. KU's best wins so far have come against Tennessee and Syracuse. Missouri was previously undefeated before falling to Notre Dame on the road in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tigers boast one of the best offenses in the SEC, though they have not taken on much competition so far, with their best win coming against Minnesota. Series history: Kansas holds a 176-96 lead in the all-time series, which extends all the way back to 1907. The Jayhawks have won nine of the past 11 meetings, though Missouri came out on top last year in an upset victory.

Dec 2, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates shouts towards the court against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Meet the Coaches