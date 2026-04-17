Kansas Basketball Transfer Portal: Jayhawks Set to Host MAC Star Leroy Blyden Jr.

Bill Self and the Kansas basketball coaching staff continue to make moves in the transfer portal this offseason as they attempt to bolster their roster for the 2026-27 season.

One player who could help strengthen the roster in a big way is Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. He is planning to visit Lawrence this Saturday, according to Michael Swain of 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1 point guard from Detroit had a breakout season for the Rockets this year as a true freshman, tarting nearly every game and averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per night – all of which were top 10 marks in the Mid-America Conference (MAC) this season.

He averaged 46.1% shooting from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range. He also shot an impressive 84.6% from the free throw line. For his efforts, he was recognized with MAC Freshman of the Year and All-MAC Third Team honors following his standout play this season.

Blyden is rated as the No. 9 point guard and No. 44 player available overall in the On3.com transfer portal player rankings.

Toledo’s Leroy Blyden Jr was one of the most impressive Mid Major players in college basketball this season as just a Freshman.



The 6’2 Guard averaged 16/4/5 along with 2 steals a game for the season, while also doing it on 46/41/85 splits



Blyden has an extremely polished and… pic.twitter.com/R2PAHiU3KE — KJ (@KJScouting) March 17, 2026

What He Brings

Blyden would provide a big boost to the Kansas offense, as he has shown the ability to be both a playmaker and a distributor. Self loves guards who have the versatility to play both on the ball and off, and Blyden would form a dynamic offensive duo with incoming freshman Taylen Kinney.

He’d also bring much needed help to the team’s perimeter shooting. That’s something that Self and his staff have struggled to address with their transfer additions these past few years and it showed in several low-scoring games the Jayhawks had this season.

And perhaps most importantly, he knows how to play defense. That’s a must if you hope to earn playing time for Self, and Blyden is a great on-ball defender with quick hands to get in the passing lane which can create more fast-break opportunities.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.