Kansas’ Newest Addition Will Form Elite Backcourt With Taylen Kinney

Kansas made its first backcourt addition from the transfer portal earlier today when it received a commitment from former Toledo guard Leroy Blyden Jr. It was KU's second pledge of the 2026 cycle and one of the biggest transfer additions in the past half-decade.



Blyden was an All-MAC selection as a freshman and took home the conference's Rookie of the Year award. He is a prolific scorer who shot above 40% from beyond the arc and can score at all three levels.

Head coach Bill Self now has two lead guards to work with on the 2026-27 roster. Blyden will form what should be a formidable backcourt duo with 5-star phenom Taylen Kinney.

Will Leroy Blyden Jr. Start Alongside Taylen Kinney?

As a consensus top 15 recruit nationally, Kinney has been penciled in as a starter for the Jayhawks since the day he committed last year. Although it is no guarantee, Blyden is a strong candidate to enter the starting five as well.



Coach Self has always liked putting two ball handlers next to each other to run the offense, making them an intriguing pairing. Blyden averaged 4.5 assists per game for the Rockets in 2025-26 and is a very capable playmaker.

The biggest concern about starting Blyden alongside a traditional point guard is his size. He was listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds this past season, while Kinney has been listed anywhere from 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3.



If the lack of height in the backcourt becomes an issue, it would likely show up on the defensive end. However, both players have been praised for having strong defensive instincts, and Blyden averaged 1.8 steals per game as a freshman.

U-D Jesuit’s Leroy Blyden brings the ball downcourt during the 2025 MHSAA boys basketball playoffs at Detroit Renaissance High School, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blyden brings a level of 3-point shooting that the Jayhawks have only seen from a few guards in recent years. He attempted 5.6 threes per game and shot 40.7%, which is excellent volume for a freshman who wasn't highly touted out of high school.



Kinney, on the other hand, played for Rod Wave Elite in Overtime Elite this past season and wasn't particularly efficient from deep, shooting 26.9%. Take those numbers with a grain of salt, though, as OTE stats don't always translate to the college game.

Kansas has only filled out seven roster spots, so it is still possible the Jayhawks add a player who is more fit to start than Blyden. However, it feels like Self will be comfortable rolling with this duo in the backcourt and ideally rounding out the group with Class of 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes.