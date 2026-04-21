Kansas Basketball Transfer Tracker: Latest on Key Visitors, Targets as Portal Closes

Bill Self and the Kansas basketball coaching staff are narrowing in on their recruiting efforts now that the transfer portal window officially closes at 11:59 p.m. local time tonight.

Today marks the last opportunity for men’s college basketball players to signal their intent to transfer ahead of the 2026-27 season – though they do have additional time in the days/weeks ahead to take visits and announce their decision.

KU has played host to several new visitors this week, and they have their eyes set on a handful of available transfers who could potentially join next year’s roster alongside Utah transfer Keanu Dawes and Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr.

Here’s the latest.

Vyctorius Miller

Miller, a 6-foot-5 transfer guard from Oklahoma State, visited campus on Monday. The Los Angeles native averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season for the Cowboys.

He’s expected to be a key reserve off the bench, should he decide to commit to Kansas, and he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. He’d be a great depth piece for the Jayhawks next season, and KU is currently viewed as the favorite to land his services.

Christian Reeves

Reeves is a 7-foot-2 center transfer from Charleston. He averaged 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior this year for the Cougars.

Prior to Charleston, Reeves played one season at Clemson and two seasons at Duke where he saw limited playing time coming off the bench. At Kansas, he’d be expected to compete for the starting five spot – depending on what Paul Mbiya ultimately decides to do.

Michigan State is the main contender here as the Spartans hosted him for a visit prior to his trip to Lawrence on Monday. His decision will depend on what happens with Mbiya and the other big men that KU is recruiting.

Gabe Dynes

Speaking of big men, KU is expected to host one of the tallest players in college basketball this week as Gabe Dynes has scheduled a trip to Lawrence for this Sunday, April 26. Standing at 7-foot-5, Dynes is the second tallest player in college basketball along with 7-foot-5 Trent Burns of Missouri.

Despite his size advantage, he averaged just 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game at USC last season – but that hasn’t stopped several big-name schools from showing interest. Kansas is the last of a long list of visits for Dynes this week as he plans to visit Xavier, Kentucky, Louisville, and NC State in that order.

Prior to his one season at USC, Dynes spent two years at Youngstown State where he was third in the nation in blocked shots per game (3.1) as a sophomore. He’d be an instant defensive upgrade for the Jayhawks next year and a much needed rim protector.

Others in the Mix

The Jayhawks are still being linked to Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke and Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam.

Bonke, a 7-foot-2 center, visited KU last week but reports are that he is considered a longshot to end up in Lawrence. Thiam, also a 7-foot-2 center, visited reigning national champion Michigan on Monday and are now considered the team to beat in his recruitment. That could change if the KU coaching staff convinces him to come for a visit, but right now it’s looking like an uphill battle.