Kansas Transfer Portal Updates: News on Rylan Griffen and Rakease Passmore
Kansas and head coach Bill Self have seen a large portion of their roster bolt for the transfer portal after quite the underwhelming 2024-2025 campaign.
But it's Kansas. It'll do just fine winning its share of portal battles.
While a few notable names have found new homes – David Coit to Maryland and AJ Storr to Ole Miss – a pair of other transfer portal entries in Rylan Griffen and Rakease Passmore have yet to announce their next step.
Here’s an update on the latest news for each, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports:
Rakease Passmore
A 6-foot-5, high-flying guard, Passmore played limited minutes (5.1 per game) during his freshman campaign in Lawrence, stuck behind a stacked rotation of guards that included Dajuan Harris Jr., Zeke Mayo, AJ Storr, Rylan Griffen, and David Coit.
A former top-50 recruit, Passmore has the tools for a successful collegiate career, but it appears his potential is set to be realized at a different program. For now, Tennessee appears to be the key school to “keep an eye on” according to Tipton.
Rylan Griffen
A highly-touted transfer from Alabama, Griffen was expected to step into a massive role for Kansas last season, but largely struggled, seeing his efficiency fall drastically (shot 37.5 percent from the field), while managing just 6.3 points per game.
A proven marksman during his time in Tuscaloosa (shot 39.2 percent from deep as a sophomore at Alabama), Griffen has his fair share of suitors in the portal, but appears to be focused on a reunion with coach Nate Oats and Alabama, or a different kind of homecoming to Texas A&M (Texas native), while Miami is also sticking around, according to Tipton.