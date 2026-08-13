Kansas Basketball: Tyran Stokes Projected to Go No. 1 in 2027 NBA Mock Draft

Although the 2026-27 college basketball season has yet to begin, that hasn’t stopped basketball pundits from trying to project who will go No. 1 overall in the 2027 NBA Draft. There are several players in contention, but right now, the early favorite is Kansas basketball freshman Tyran Stokes.

Bleacher Report released their first 2027 NBA Mock Draft earlier this week and Stokes is projected to be the top pick to the Sacramento Kings. Here’s what Bleacher Report’s NBA Draft Insider Jonathan Wasserman had to say about the ballyhooed Jayhawk freshman:

“For the last few years, Tyran Stokes has been the face—and marquee name—of the 2026 high school class and projected 2027 draft field. His positional size, ability to initiate offense and three-level shotmaking create mismatches and scoring/playmaking versatility that's virtually unmatched among incoming freshmen.”

Despite all the physical tools and skills that Stokes possesses, Wasserman says he’ll have to battle for the No. 1 spot heading into next year.

“Stokes figures to play different roles at Kansas, either as a ball-handling point-wing or physical forward. He operates with visible confidence and a vocal, assertive leadership style that some coaches love and others may view as abrasive. Stokes will start atop the board, but he'll still have to earn it by next June by demonstrating enough consistency, shooting dependability and maturity.”

Other names in contention for the top spot in Bleacher Report’s mock draft include Arkansas freshman Jordan Smith Jr., Arizona freshman Caleb Holt, and Ohio State freshman Anthony Thompson.

If Stokes were to be taken with the No. 1 pick, he would become just the third Jayhawk in history to do so behind Danny Manning (1988) and Andrew Wiggins (2014).

Regardless of where he ultimately gets selected, all eyes will be on Stokes this year. KU fans and the basketball world will get their first look at the freshman on the college level when the Jayhawks take on Pittsburg State in an exhibition game on Oct. 16 inside Allen Fieldhouse.