Kansas HC Bill Self Pinpoints Tyran Stokes’ Two Most Underrated Skills

Nobody in their right mind would argue if you told them Tyran Stokes is an incredibly gifted player. After all, they don't hand out the title of No. 1 recruit in an entire class to just anyone. Admittedly, though, there are still a few questions about the Kentucky native heading into his freshman season at Kansas.



Putting aside his fiery (and often unpredictable) personality on the court, some fans have been unsure about certain aspects of his game. However, after spending the past couple of months with him in summer practice, head coach Bill Self has been at a loss for words over Stokes' talent.

We all know he can jump out of the gym and put anybody who gets in his way on a poster. But Self pinpointed two things Stokes does exceptionally well that many fans may not have expected.

"I'd say there's two things that have impressed me the most about him — [the first] is, he can shoot the basketball," Self said. "If that's his weakness, then we're going to be pretty good. And then the other thing, he's an elite passer. He's got great vision to the point where he should probably shoot more, but he's a pass-first guy."

We've previously noted at Kansas on SI that Stokes' outside shooting will be a key factor for the offense. Across his AAU and high school games as a senior, he shot 36.7% from beyond the arc.



His above-average passing should also create plenty of excitement among the fanbase. His versatile skill set and ball-handling give him a point-forward profile, allowing him to bring the ball up the floor and facilitate for his teammates.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) reacts during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, if Stokes proves to be a reliable perimeter shooter, it would be a huge boost for this offense. The Jayhawks already have prolific 3-point snipers like Leroy Blyden Jr. projected to start, an area the program has been severely lacking in over the past few years.



There may be some growing pains for Stokes early on, but he is a tremendous player who should immediately become one of the best freshmen in the country. The little things like his playmaking and defense that Self highlighted are what could separate him from being a good player to a truly great one.