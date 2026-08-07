Kansas Star Tyran Stokes Perfecting His Craft With Renowned Shooting Coach

As the 2026-27 Kansas basketball season approaches, the Jayhawks are ramping up their practices and continuing to train together. However, incoming freshman Tyran Stokes is now working with one of the world's most famous shooting coaches as he looks to put the world of college basketball on notice.



The Instagram-famous trainer Chris Matthews — better known as "Lethal Shooter" by his following — is looking to help Stokes improve his jump shot by practicing with him in the gym. Here's what he posted on X late Friday evening:

6ft8 Tyran Stokes ( U of Kansas) is committed to getting better everyday. He understands it!✔️ #KansasJayHawks pic.twitter.com/EAEvlQURje — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) August 6, 2026

Tyran Stokes and Lethal Shooter Team Up

In the video, Stokes can be seen draining catch-and-shoot threes and pull-up mid-range jumpers with relative ease. He has a repeatable shooting stroke and a smooth-looking shot.



Sure, he's not going to drill 10 threes in a row in-game, and these training videos should always be taken with a grain of salt. But as a Jayhawk fan, it's difficult not to be excited by what Stokes could develop into.

Although Stokes is known for his chiseled frame and high-flying dunks, his skill set is a lot more versatile than many fans expect. According to head coach Bill Self, two of Stokes' most underrated qualities are his passing and shooting, one of which are on display in the clip above.

If Stokes' jumper continues to improve, it will only make him an even tougher matchup for opposing defenses. KU could have one of the most complete freshmen in the country by the time the season tips off.



Early in his high school days, the Kentucky native may have been athletically gifted, but he certainly didn't possess the intangibles and discipline he does now. Watching his freshman campaign unfold will be incredibly exciting, and it'll be even better with him donning crimson and blue threads.