Kansas Basketball Watches Highly-Touted Class of 2026 Target at NBPA Top-100 Camp
Rock Hill, South Carolina, is currently housing the cream of the crop in the high school basketball ranks as it hosts the 2025 NBPA Top-100 – a premier invite-only camp.
With college coaches only permitted to attend on June 11th and June 12th, Kansas has made the most of its opportunity by getting an up-close look at some of its targets. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks had assistant coaches in to watch a pair of recently offered prospects in Kohl Rosario and Ethan Taylor, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
And on Thursday, Kansas had its sights set on a highly-touted prospect it offered ages ago: Jalen Montonati.
A 6-foot-7 small forward from Oklahoma, Montonati is rated as the 27th best prospect in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports. Coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks offered Montonati back in his sophomore year, and have been heavily pursuing him since.
In AAU ball, Montonati suits up for Mokan Elite – a program that competes on the prestigious Nike EYBL Circuit. Thriving as a spot-up shooter, Montonati is a marksman from deep, but is capable of getting downhill. Although he isn’t a quick-burst athlete, Montonati is craft with a variety of spin moves, euro-steps, and floaters in his bag that allow him to be impactful around the basket.
According to 247 Sports, Montonati holds 20 offers, including notable programs such as Houston, Alabama, Michigan, and BYU, among others. But, considering the Jayhawks put themselves in the mix early, Self and his crew may have a head start in the race for Montonati’s talents.