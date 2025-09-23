Kansas Basketball will Host BYU for One-Time Matchup
With the Big 12 schedule being finalized, announcements continue to be made for who Kansas basketball will be hosting and where they will be traveling to.
One of the biggest announcements came from Jon Rothstein this morning, saying that Kansas will host BYU this season for a one-time matchup.
The potential matchup of 2025-2026 powerhouses will happen Saturday, January 31, in Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams should be strong, but all eyes will be on the talent - the showdown includes the top two projected picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.
It'll be a national must-watch: Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa going head-to-head in an elite matchup.
Additionally, this is a big game for both teams. Kansas and BYU both look to have competitive seasons and finish at the top of the conference. It is well known that Bill Self and co. had to do a high amount of work in the offseason to complete the team they have today.
Kevin Young and BYU reloaded their squad and brought in Dybantsa, arguably the No.1 pick and already viewed as one of the best players in all of college basketball.
What makes this matchup between the young stars even more intriguing is that this is not the first time the two will meet on the court. Peterson and Dybantsa met up twice last year, once in December and the second time in February.
In December, Peterson posted 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Dybantsa put up 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists and helped Prolific Prep seal a win.
When the February matchup came around, it was must-see. Peterson put up an unbelievable stat line of 58 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a game-winner. Dybantsa added 49 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in the loss.
There’s no doubt these two will both have incredible seasons, and it feels like a crime that fans do not get to witness a home matchup for both schools.
Nonetheless, this is a personal meeting for Kansas. Obviously, Kansas hopes to turn around the last few disappointing seasons, but BYU arguably broke last year’s squad when they hosted Kansas and dismantled them with a score of 91-57. Kansas will get the home-court advantage this year and a solid chance to get revenge.
Regardless, college basketball fans will need to tune in to this game. Every time Peterson and Dybantsa play, it is an incredible matchup to see. January 31 will be a fun day for college hoops.