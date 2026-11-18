The Kansas Jayhawks easily handled the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels on Tuesday in round one of the Players Era 8 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, by a final score of 102-77.

The KU offense was sensational all night, particularly in the first half when they shot 20-of-25 from the field (80%). The team finished 35-of-56 on the night (63%) with 11 different players entering the scorebook for the Jayhawks.

However, the biggest story that came out of the game was the injury suffered by star freshman Tyran Stokes early in the second half.

Stokes appeared to have some sort of knee or lower leg injury after coming down for a rebound around the 18:49 mark and needed help from the KU staff walking off the court. A few minutes later he was seen in the tunnel walking under his own power to the Jayhawks’ locker room.

He never returned the game but was seen back on the KU sideline using a Theragun on his leg. Despite the early exit, Stokes finished the game with his second double-double of the year (13 points and 10 rebounds).

Head coach Bill Self updated the media on Stokes during his postgame press conference.

“I don’t have one (an update) other than the fact he’s getting an MRI,” Self said. “We don’t know. It's a lower leg deal that he lost strength in his leg and that's why he sat down, so I don't know anything more than that. The MRI will probably tell us what the issue is. It didn’t look bad to me, but sometimes things that don’t look bad can be more serious than things that actually do look bad, so I’ll reserve comment on the seriousness because we have no idea yet.”

It’d be a surprise if Stokes returned for the tournament this week, but what’s more important is his availability for the rest of the season. We should hear more tomorrow from Self once Stokes’ MRI has been completed.

The Jayhawks take on the winner of Auburn and West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. CT tomorrow night with the game airing live on ESPN2.

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