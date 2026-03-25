Kansas Coach Bill Self Responds to Latest Retirement Rumors

The speculation as to whether or not Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self will retire is a story that has been dominating the conversation in college basketball this week. It’s had Jayhawk fans on the edge of their seats ever since Self talked about his future following the loss to St. John’s in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

“I love what I do,” Self said. “I need to be able to do it where I'm feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. I'll get back home and it will all be discussed.”

The topic of Self’s health and how it might affect his coaching future has been discussed for a couple of years now, ever since it kept him out of the 2023 Big 12 and NCAA Tournament. That discussion rose even more after last summer when Self was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital after experiencing chest pains while golfing and further rose when he was briefly hospitalized in January.

Flash forward to today where the media and message boards have become rampant with guesses as to what Self’s coaching decision will be, when it will get announced, and who his successor might be. Many are convinced that Self is stepping down, but the 23-year Kansas coach told Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star that a decision hasn’t been made.

“No news,” Self told Bedore on Wednesday. “All b.s. Bad info.”

Bill Self tells me as of now there is no news to report regarding his decision. In fact he told me "b.s., bad info" referring to some comments out there. That's as of now from the head coach. — Gary Bedore (@GaryBedore) March 25, 2026

Decision Nearing?

Self told Bedore that he has no current timetable for a decision – though many expect it to be announced soon due to a couple of factors.

The first is that North Carolina has fired Hubert Davis and are now looking for their next head coach. Many of their target candidates are likely to be the same as KU’s should Kansas join them in the search, which means the timing of Self’s decision could impact who is available and who isn’t based on when the Tar Heels make their hire.

The second factor that may potentially speed up the timeline for Self is the fact that the men’s college basketball transfer portal window opens soon on April 7. It’s a 15-day window through April 21 that allows players to signal their intent to transfer.

If Self is going to return to Lawrence next year, he’ll need to announce rather quickly to prevent an over-exodus of players leaving the program. And if he isn’t going to return, then he will need to make an announcement so that the next head coach can use the transfer portal to shape this roster for the 2026-27 season.

Given these factors, it’s fair to assume that we should hear an official word from Self any day now about his future at Kansas.