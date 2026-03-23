Bill Self Unsure If He'll Continue Coaching Kansas After NCAA Tournament Loss

Legendary college basketball coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, Jay Wright, Jim Boeheim and Tony Bennett have all retired in recent seasons.

While a decision hasn't been made, Kansas coach Bill Self could be the next coach of that caliber to walk away.

Following Sunday's 67-65 loss to No. 5 seed St. John's in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, Self spoke with uncertainty regarding his future at Kansas.

"I've gone through some stuff off the court, so I'll get back and get with family and visit and see what's going on," Self said. "I love what I do. You know, I need to be able to do it where I'm feeling good, healthy, to do it fairly well. So I'll get back home and it'll all be discussed."

Self has dealt with heart-related issues in recent seasons, notably causing him to miss the 2023 NCAA Tournament –– one year after Kansas won the national championship. He was also hospitalized in July 2025 and missed the Jayhawks' game at Colorado on Jan. 20.

It's not the first time Self has addressed his uncertain future at Kansas. But it was notable on Sunday how he framed his career timeline in shorter windows than before.

"I don't know about completely [healthy], but I feel as good as I've felt in a long time," Self said. "And I'm not making any statements whatsoever. But every year I think it used to be you work when you get to be done as long as I've done it, I look at it in five-year increments. Now I'm probably looking at it more in two-year increments so to speak. So I've tried to focus on this season and trying to get us to a second weekend, which we failed that. So I'll go back down and break it down and see where that leads."

Asked later to clarify whether he's made a decision on his future, Self was noncommittal in either direction.

"No, I haven't decided," Self said. "I'll get back and visit with family. You know, I've had obviously some issues off the court health wise, and that'll be discussed. But I love what I do. I want to feel good while I'm doing it, though, so we'll get back and we'll discuss that when we get back."

Sunday's loss to St. John's marked the fourth straight season Kansas has failed to reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and its third loss in the Round of 32. The Jayhawks also haven't won the Big 12 since 2023, the end of a 19-year run that included 17 Big 12 regular season titles and two national championships.

So from on-court success decreasing in recent seasons to concerns about Self's health, there's plenty of uncertainty around the future of Kansas basketball.