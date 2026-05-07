Kansas Basketball Bolsters Rotation with High-Scoring Transfer Dennis Parker Jr.
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Bill Self and the Kansas basketball coaching staff added another impact player through the transfer portal on Thursday after the Jayhawks received a commitment from Radford transfer Dennis Parker Jr.
The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season for the Highlanders while shooting 48.4% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range.
His biggest moment of the 2025-26 season came when he scored an incredible 53 points (19-of-24 from the field, 10-of-14 from deep) in a game versus Coppin State back in December. It was the most points scored by a Division I player in a single game since 2019.
Before Radford, Parker spent two seasons at NC State. He averaged over 15 minutes of playing time as a freshman and averaged 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game during their 2024 Final Four run. But his playing time and production dropped as a sophomore which led to him transferring to Radford for his junior season.
Parker is rated as a four-star transfer (according to 247Sports), and his commitment now brings the Jayhawks’ transfer class to a total of four. He joins Charleston transfer Christian Reeves, Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr., and Utah transfer Keanu Dawes in a transfer class that is now ranked No. 26 in the country.
Parker will join Kansas as a senior with one year of eligibility remaining.
What He Brings
Parker is projected to be an excellent scoring option off the bench for Kansas next season.
While his numbers from the free throw line aren’t impressive (65.7% this past season), he’s shown the ability to go get a bucket when his team needs it. And his ability to stretch the defense with his outside shot could be a difference maker when he’s in the game.
His assist-to-turnover ratio is not a strength of his game as he averaged just 1.3 assists and 2.3 turnovers per game this year for the Highlanders, so look for him to be more of a scorer than a distributor when he’s on the floor.
He’s also played on big stages before against high-level competition in the ACC Conference and in the NCAA Tournament. That experience will be much needed for a KU team that will be heavy on sophomores and freshmen next season.
Overall, this appears to be a really good late addition for the Kansas roster next season. His experience and shooting skills are both two things the Jayhawks needed and now have with his commitment.
The Jayhawks now have three open roster spots remaining.
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A Topeka native and lifelong Jayhawk, Dillon Davis was born into the fandom during a Kansas basketball NCAA Tournament run in the early ‘90s. Since graduating from the University of Kansas in 2014, he has channeled that passion into sportswriting, contributing thousands of stories to the KU beat since 2018. Following tenures at Armchair Media and Fansided, Dillon joined Kansas on SI in May 2025 to bring his unique storytelling and deep-rooted perspective to Jayhawk fans across the country. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow dillondavis3