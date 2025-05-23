Kansas Could Pivot to New European Recruit Following Dame Sarr Miss
The Kansas Jayhawks and Bill Self are frantically searching for options to strengthen the roster now that Dame Sarr and Darrion Williams are off the table.
Although Sarr, the Italian phenom who played for FC Barcelona, was the top international prospect on the recruiting trail, there are other promising European standouts with college eligibility.
According to The Athletic reporter Tobias Bass, Kansas is involved in the recruitment of 20-year-old guard Ognjen Stankovic from Serbia.
More and more international players are surfacing on the recruiting scene, so it's not surprising to see Coach Self showing early interest in Stankovic.
Bass also mentioned he had heard from Rutgers, Missouri, Ohio State, and other top programs.
Stankovic is a combo guard who can play on or off the ball. He has shown potential as a jump shooter and is a crafty passer in the pick-and-roll game.
This past season, the Serbian star played for KK Igokea (ABA League) in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Stankovic shot 60.0% from the floor and 47.1% from 3-point range across a 24-game span.
In the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket, Stankovic averaged 6.1 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds.
Given his length and potential on both ends, Stankovic could be an intriguing role player in KU's rotation this upcoming season.
Kansas is actively scouting its European pipeline, making a push at Croatian standouts Luka Scoric and Ivan Bogdanović in recent weeks.
The Jayhawks may have missed out on Sarr, but the coaching staff is still keeping tabs on potential budding stars overseas.