Kansas Basketball Linked to Pair of European Prospects
Nearly two months into the offseason, the Kansas Jayhawks are still looking for players to round out their roster headlined by top-ranked recruit Darryn Peterson and several key transfers.
While a few transfers and international phenom Dame Sarr remain on KU's radar, college basketball analyst Jake Lieberman revealed some encouraging news on Wednesday.
He reported that Kansas, Cincinnati, UConn, St. John's, and Virginia Tech are involved in the recruitment of two discreet European prospects.
Luka Scoric and Ivan Bogdanović, who both reside in Croatia, are the latest recruits that KU has been connected to.
FIBA Basketball lists Bogdanović as a 6-foot-8 guard, while Skoric's posted height is 6-foot-9.
Skoric played the 2024-25 season for KK Cibona in the ABA League and Croatia-Premijer Liga. He averaged 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 44.5% field goal shooting.
While he only shot 28.3% from 3-point range this past season, he was a sharpshooter with GKK Šibenka in Croatia the previous year, shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc.
Skoric's in-game film is very impressive. He uses his length to score inside and is confident with his jump shot.
Meanwhile, Bogdanović played for SC Derby this year in the Montenegrin Basketball League and the ABA League. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds across 41 contests.
The collegiate eligibility of both players remains unknown. Skoric is currently 22 with immediate NBA Draft eligibility, and Bogdanović will turn 21 this summer with eligibility for the 2026 draft.
Neither player is expected to become a big-time contributor immediately, but they both have enough upside to make them intriguing long-term projects.