KANSAS

Kansas Eliminated by Arizona in Big 12 Tournament – Fans Vent on Social Media

The Jayhawks now wait to see what draw they'll get in NCAA Tournament

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) passes the ball around Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) during the second half at T-Mobile Center.
Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) passes the ball around Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas battled Arizona in a back-and-forth affair Thursday night, leading in the second half but falling late in an 88-77 Wildcats victory.

Arizona moves onto the semi-finals where it will take on two-seed Texas Tech while Kansas now turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament. Will it be a six seed or a seven seems like the biggest question as Selection Sunday nears.

It's been a frustrating year for Kansas basketball fans and despite the effort showed Thursday night, the loss still left a bad taste in many mouths. Check out some of the strongest social media reactions to the game below.

Arizona Tops Kansas in Kansas City

Most Losses Under Bill Self

Tough Year for Kansas Basketball Fans

Defending Hunter Dickinson

Kansas' Season Summed Up Rather Well

Kansas Defense Remains Limited

Kansas Basketball Trending the Wrong Direction

Arizona Prepped for March Run?

Salt in the Wounds of Kansas Basketball

More Kansas Basketball Frustrations

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Basketball