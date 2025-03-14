Kansas Eliminated by Arizona in Big 12 Tournament – Fans Vent on Social Media
The Jayhawks now wait to see what draw they'll get in NCAA Tournament
In this story:
Kansas battled Arizona in a back-and-forth affair Thursday night, leading in the second half but falling late in an 88-77 Wildcats victory.
Arizona moves onto the semi-finals where it will take on two-seed Texas Tech while Kansas now turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament. Will it be a six seed or a seven seems like the biggest question as Selection Sunday nears.
It's been a frustrating year for Kansas basketball fans and despite the effort showed Thursday night, the loss still left a bad taste in many mouths. Check out some of the strongest social media reactions to the game below.
Arizona Tops Kansas in Kansas City
Most Losses Under Bill Self
Tough Year for Kansas Basketball Fans
Defending Hunter Dickinson
Kansas' Season Summed Up Rather Well
Kansas Defense Remains Limited
Kansas Basketball Trending the Wrong Direction
Arizona Prepped for March Run?
Salt in the Wounds of Kansas Basketball
More Kansas Basketball Frustrations
