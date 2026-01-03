Kansas' Frustration Mounts After Darryn Peterson Subs Out Late In UCF Loss

For a brief moment, it appeared that Darryn Peterson had returned to full health and that everything was finally trending in the right direction for Kansas.



In his return against UCF, the star freshman scored 26 points and grabbed six rebounds in just 23 minutes, delivering an outstanding offensive performance. However, after his dominant first half, Peterson played sparingly over the final 20 minutes.

Peterson scored 23 points in the first half and just three in the second, sinking a 3-pointer before heading to the bench shortly thereafter early in the half. The Jayhawks were forced to close the game without him, leaning on a 20-point outing from Melvin Council Jr.



Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, as KU dropped its Big 12 opener 81-75 on the road to fall to 0-1 in conference play.

Darryn Peterson's Injury Just Won't Go Away

All week long, head coach Bill Self spoke about how Peterson had unlocked a new level of explosiveness that he had not previously shown while dealing with his lingering hamstring and quad issues. Every report leading up to the game was optimistic, and all signs pointed toward a successful return.



Peterson looked terrific in the first half, but once again, he was unable to finish the game. It was reminiscent of last month's win against NC State, when he exited late and needed additional work on the bike and with the massage gun.

This time, Council couldn't bail the Jayhawks out down the stretch as the offense struggled to develop strong possessions. In the five games Peterson has appeared in this season, he has yet to finish a single one without feeling the effects of his injury.



The same thing occurred during KU's October scrimmage against Louisville, when he played just four minutes in the second half. More than two months later, the issue continues to persist, and Kansas fans are wondering if it will ever go away.

The talent Peterson displays when he is on the floor is undeniable. Still, there is growing concern about whether he will truly be healthy by the end of the season. This injury has proven to be extremely tricky for the KU medical staff and has even led some fans to speculate about him sitting out to preserve his NBA Draft stock.

Now sitting at 10-4, the Jayhawks are looking at another double-digit loss season. Unless something changes in the coming weeks, Peterson will continue to be labeled day-to-day, and nobody will know his availability until he proves he can finish a game.



Kansas has a quick turnaround with a conference matchup against TCU on Tuesday, giving Peterson just two days of rest. Bill Self has consistently said Peterson's timeline was centered on conference play, so if he begins missing Big 12 games, it may be time to sound the alarm in Lawrence.