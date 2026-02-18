Three Adjustments Bill Self Must Make Ahead of Kansas vs Oklahoma State

Kansas had been playing excellent basketball up until this past weekend's matchup at No. 5 Iowa State, when the Jayhawks fell by 18 points in Hilton Coliseum. Head coach Bill Self doesn't necessarily think it was a "wake-up call" for his squad, but it certainly sparked something since it was their first loss in a while.



KU surrendered a 21-2 run that guided the Cyclones to victory last time out, which cannot happen again tonight. Now, we are hours away from tip-off in Stillwater between Oklahoma State and Kansas.

Although the Pokes are not playing at a very high level right now, they are fighting for a postseason spot and would love to pick up a win in front of their home crowd. Self must make these three adjustments in his game plan for KU to win tonight.

Dec 16, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts prior to a game against the Towson Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

3. More Post Action for the Big Men

The Jayhawks' double-big combination of Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller has been terrific this year, but both struggled on Saturday. Bidunga finished 5-for-13 from the field with 11 points, uncharacteristic for a player shooting 67.0% from the floor, and Tiller attempted just two shots and grabbed five rebounds.

The good news is that the only real big man this duo has to contend with tonight is Cowboys forward Parsa Fallah, who is a strong scorer but not a great defender. It should look much different than last time out, when Tiller and Bidunga were stifled in the paint.



Self is one of the best X's and O's coaches in the game and will undoubtedly know how to adjust. Still, it is important that he gets his frontcourt involved early so his guards do not have to carry the load like they often have.

2. Improved Ball Security

Turnovers may have been the biggest blemish for KU in its last game. The Jayhawks finished with 13 overall and gave the ball away 10 times in the first half alone in an incredibly frustrating showing.



Kansas isn't particularly elite at protecting the ball, but it is not as turnover-prone as it looked in Ames. It was unusual to see Melvin Council Jr. and Darryn Peterson, the lead guards in the backcourt, combine for seven turnovers in 58 total minutes.

Feb 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) defends Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

There should be improved ball security tonight, and that message has certainly been emphasized to avoid the careless mistakes from Saturday.

1. Play Offense in Transition

For the first time all season, KU had zero fast-break points in its last game. That's right — a goose egg in transition scoring. Now, it will face a team with the No. 11 offensive tempo in the country.

The Pokes like to shoot plenty of threes and frequently focus on a good first look rather than working deep into half-court sets like Kansas. The team does not want to let Oklahoma State find its rhythm, but it will obviously need more than zero fast-break points tonight.



Players like Council and Peterson will be tasked with getting downhill and drawing fouls at the rim to help control the pace. That could ultimately be the key to success for the Jayhawks.