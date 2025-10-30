Kansas HC Bill Self Not Impressed by Double Big Man Lineup
Kansas basketball's victory over Fort Hays State on Tuesday evening was a defensive onslaught, as the Jayhawks held the Tigers to just 35 points. Even without star freshman Darryn Peterson, KU made easy work of its opponent and gained some momentum heading into the regular-season opener against Green Bay.
Since the game was already out of hand by the end of the first half, head coach Bill Self decided to experiment with different lineups to gauge what was working and what was not.
Well, he learned that one particular combination of big men on the floor together did not work very well, and it doesn't sound like he will be turning to it again anytime soon.
During his postgame press conference, Self admitted that the twin tower lineup of Flory Bidunga and Paul Mbiya in the first half was not effective in the slightest.
"No, there was nothing to it. It may not ever happen again," Self said about Bidunga and Mbiya sharing the floor together. "But I was just trying to get guys minutes, that was all."
It isn't surprising that the combination didn't work, considering both players share similar offensive skill sets. Neither is particularly strong in the low post, and most of their points come from lobs or cleaning up misses around the rim.
Bidunga struggled in the win, shooting a discouraging 3-for-9 from the field and missing all five of his free throw attempts, finishing with just six points and nine rebounds. Mbiya was solid in limited action, adding nine points and nine rebounds of his own.
On the other hand, Self may turn to Bryson Tiller for taller lineups down the stretch. The redshirt freshman and former Overtime Elite product made a strong impression during KU's preseason slate, posting 12 points and four blocks against Louisville and an ensuing 10-point, 7-rebound outing on Tuesday.
Tiller can shoot jumpers from the foul line or even beyond the arc and has been touted by Self as the team's best post scorer. Unlike Bidunga and Mbiya, he is not limited offensively and can stretch the floor in multiple ways.
That doesn't mean he won't see time at the five, as he already did vs. Louisville, but rather that he is the big man most likely to pair effectively with either of the true centers.
At the very least, it is good that Self determined early on that the two-big lineup doesn't work since it saves the team from experimenting with it later in the year. Still, it limits the Jayhawks' frontcourt versatility if only one of them can be on the court at a time.