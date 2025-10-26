One Kansas Basketball Newcomer That Could Be the Jayhawks’ X-Factor
In Kansas basketball's unofficial season opener against Louisville, the headliner of the event was freshman star Darryn Peterson.
He finished with 26 points and officially put himself on the map as the next great player to come play for Bill Self.
His supporting cast wasn't necessarily flawless, as his two starting backcourt mates combined to shoot just 1-for-13 from the field. However, one player in the frontcourt was more impressive than anyone could have expected in his first showing as a Jayhawk.
Redshirt freshman Bryson Tiller had the fourth-highest point total on the team, finishing with 12 points. He also added seven rebounds and excelled on the defensive end, tallying four blocks and a pair of steals.
Tiller even showed off his versatility by throwing an alley-oop pass to Flory Bidunga to help seal the win.
His 28 minutes played were the second-highest total on the team, and no one would have believed you a few weeks ago if you said he'd be playing starter minutes this early.
The Overtime Elite product joined KU's roster in the middle of last season to learn more about Coach Self's system and gain college-level experience. He maintained his redshirt status and didn't appear in a game, but he also underwent ankle surgery that sidelined him for much of the offseason.
Now that he is fully recovered, Tiller stood out as one of the top performers in early practices with the Jayhawks. It is looking possible that he has stolen the backup big man role from fellow freshman Paul Mbiya, and he might have even carved out a significant role in the rotation.
Standing at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Tiller is a physical specimen. He is strong and athletic, as he showcased his ability to move up and down the court quickly while using his brute strength inside.
Tiller can score around the rim with dunks and even has a bit of a face-up game — he attempted a 3-pointer in the contest, though it didn't fall.
"I thought Bryson [Tiller], in all honesty, was probably our second-best player tonight after Darryn," Self told the media in his postgame press conference. "I thought he was great. He rebounded the ball as well as anybody. He played bigger. I still think he can even be more dominant cause he's got such a great body, and he's got great touch. I thought he was great."
In what is a relatively undersized Kansas frontcourt, considering 6-foot-7 wing Tre White is starting at power forward, Tiller brings much-needed size and versatility to the position.
Earlier this year, we wrote about how he might have a bigger role than people expected, and that has proven true through the first unofficial game.
If Tiller can continue to play at a high level, it would be huge for the Jayhawks. He gives KU another defensive anchor (evidenced by his four blocks) and can relieve pressure from Bidunga in the frontcourt if foul trouble ever becomes an issue.
It goes without saying that Kansas still needs Mbiya to find his rhythm at some point, and he is clearly a bit behind schedule after logging only two minutes on Friday. Whether Tiller maintains this big a role once Mbiya's minutes increase remains to be seen, but his debut gave fans plenty to be excited about.