Three Things for Kansas Basketball Fans to Watch Heading Into 2026

The year 2025 didn't bring much success for Kansas basketball fans. The Jayhawks were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after a rough 2024-25 campaign, and they were even unranked at one point during the current season.



However, there are still a lot of things for Jayhawk fans to look forward to as conference play arrives. This group has the potential to be a step up from the past few KU teams if the Jayhawks begin to pick up their play over the next couple of months.

Here are three things fans should absolutely be excited about heading into the new year.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

1. Darryn Peterson's Return From Injury

While there have been several storylines so far this season, the biggest one has unfortunately been Peterson's injury. The Jayhawks' star freshman has missed nine games due to lingering cramping issues and is not expected to return until he is back to 100%.



Bill Self's most recent update wasn't overly encouraging, as he repeated many of the same lines he has used over the past few months. However, he did not rule out the possibility of Peterson returning for KU's Big 12 opener against UCF.

Jayhawk basketball is fun to watch, but it is even more exciting when the projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick is on the floor. Hopefully, Peterson won't miss any games in the new year and is able to return immediately.

2. Melvin Council Jr.'s Shooting Consistency

Prior to winter break, Council Jr. went on an absolute tear from beyond the arc. After making just five of his first 27 3-point attempts as a Jayhawk, he knocked down 13-of-23 over the final three games of nonconference play.



Those numbers were highlighted by an unreal 36-point performance against NC State, when he guided the Jayhawks to an incredible overtime victory. Council has never been known as a strong outside shooter, but this stretch unlocked a new element of the Jayhawks' offense.

It will be interesting to see if he can carry that momentum into the new year. If his hot hand continues, Kansas will be a force to be reckoned with, especially if it overlaps with Peterson's return.

Dec 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) celebrates after scoring against the Davidson Wildcats during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

3. A Potential Mid-Season Addition

Coach Self has insisted in the past that it is unlikely KU adds a player at winter break. But with the recent shift in college basketball's eligibility rules, that possibility shouldn't be entirely ruled out.



For instance, Baylor recently picked up a commitment from former NBA second-round draft pick James Nnaji, news that shook the college basketball world. Days later, the Jayhawks were linked to Chicago Bulls two-way forward Trentyn Flowers, who is looking to earn collegiate eligibility.

Many coaches are now looking to add players who have previously competed professionally, and KU already dipped into that pool this offseason with big man Paul Mbiya. Even if it remains a long shot, it is worth monitoring to see if Kansas explores adding another player to the roster.