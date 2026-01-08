What We Learned About Kansas Basketball In Its Win Over TCU

Down 15 points with less than five minutes to go, there was virtually no chance for Kansas to come back on Tuesday evening against TCU. The Jayhawks looked disoriented all night, and fans were seen hitting the exits before the game clock hit zero as hope began to fade.



But amid all the criticism surrounding this year's team and Darryn Peterson's ongoing injury saga, KU showed exactly what it is made of during its valiant comeback effort. ESPN gave the team a 1.4% chance of victory in the closing stages, yet it pulled out one of the best wins in recent history.

No matter what happens with this group, one thing we know is that they never count themselves out of a game, whether they are up by 20 or down by 20. That mentality has appeared multiple times this season, from the comeback win over Tennessee at the Players Era Festival to the improbable rally earlier this week.



Even when Peterson has been off the court, unexpected heroes have emerged. Melvin Council Jr. has now guided Kansas to several wins in close games, especially last month when the Jayhawks traveled to Raleigh and rode his 36-point outing to a win.

Jan 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) dribbles the ball as TCU Horned Frogs guard Tanner Toolson (55) defends during overtime of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

However, Tuesday was the first time that all players on the court contributed to the win down the stretch. Flory Bidunga hit a timely tip-in basket to keep the game alive, Tre White connected on some timely baskets, and Peterson came in for the last play to send the game into overtime.



If he can ever figure out his injury problems, Peterson could transform the Jayhawks into a real Big 12 contender. When he is on the court, his talent is undeniable, and he looks like one of the greatest scorers to ever don the crimson and blue uniform.

While the comeback was impressive, it should not overshadow the issues that put KU in that position to be down 16 at home to an inferior school. Slow starts and long scoring droughts remain concerns, but wins like this have a way of shaping a team's identity.



It goes without saying that a team cannot rely on such incredible comebacks all the time to pull out late wins. The Jayhawks need to play better basketball for 40 minutes, not just the final few. Regardless, when a team shows as much heart and grit as Kansas did vs. TCU, it is hard not to fall in love with its players.