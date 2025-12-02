Darryn Peterson Out vs UConn: How Will the Kansas Jayhawks Adjust?
There was hope around the Kansas basketball circle that Darryn Peterson could make his return from his lingering hamstring injury for tonight's game against UConn.
Unfortunately, a statement published by the team revealed that this will not be the case. Peterson is set to miss his seventh game in a row, dating back to the second game of the season against North Carolina.
"Darryn is not going to play tonight," head coach Bill Self said in a statement released by KU Athletics. "He has worked his butt off, but he is still not 100 percent. He is day-to-day."
The Jayhawks have gone 5-1 without Peterson, including an undefeated stretch in the Players Era Tournament and a win over an excellent Tennessee team. However, there was somewhat of an expectation for Peterson to return today, so his absence means the Jayhawks will have to quickly pivot.
How Will Kansas Basketball Adjust to Darryn Peterson's Absence?
KU has grown accustomed to playing without Peterson. It has been nearly a month since he has appeared in a game, and since then, the current group has formed a lot of chemistry.
Unexpected heroes have stepped up at times for the Jayhawks, while secondary contributors have taken on a greater offensive load. Flory Bidunga and Tre White are in the midst of an excellent stretch.
However, Peterson's shot-making would have been much appreciated by Kansas tonight. UConn boasts the 13th-best offense in the nation in terms of offensive efficiency, yet the Jayhawks rank outside the top 50.
There have been stretches where KU has looked stagnant scoring the ball. That is to be expected when a player of Peterson's caliber is absent, so the Jayhawks will need to continue to adjust accordingly.
They won't win this game by simply outscoring UConn, which has a much stronger offensive attack. A more realistic path is continuing what they have done recently, which is playing strong defense and running in transition off misses.
Players like Melvin Council Jr. will have to stay aggressive attacking the rim, and the team as a whole must limit turnovers and maximize possessions.
Containing UConn's top guards will also be another key to victory for Kansas. Players like Alex Karaban and Solo Ball are game-changing threats for the Huskies.
This game is winnable without Peterson, especially with Allen Fieldhouse backing the home team. Regardless, it is going to take a collective effort from the team.