Kansas HC Bill Self Updates Injury Status of Two Key Jayhawks
The Kansas basketball team picked up its fourth win of the season on Monday evening against Notre Dame to kick off the Players Era Tournament. However, injuries continue to be an issue for Bill Self and the Jayhawks this season.
The Hall of Fame coach was asked about the expected return timeline for star freshman Darryn Peterson. He has missed the past four games and will miss the next two, as he has already been ruled out for the rest of KU's games in Las Vegas.
"I'm hopeful [he'll return] soon," Self told the media. "He's doing more every day. He's working out here. He's running, he's cutting, he's doing some things that. He's just got to test out of some things, which we'll test him again when we get back. So week to week, maybe too long. It's more of every three or four days, we'll re-evaluate and see where he's at."
Saying that he is no longer week-to-week and is instead day-to-day is encouraging to hear. But aside from that, it isn't any different from what he has briefed the media on in the past week or so.
Self also provided an update on transfer guard Jayden Dawson, who played four minutes in the first half before exiting for the remainder of the game. He did not attempt a field goal or log a counting stat.
"X-rays are still pending. Apparently, he hurt [his wrist] dunking in warm ups, His right wrist. I bet he's doubtful for the tournament, but I do not know that for a fact, but he went in today and then obviously said he couldn't go. So that was disappointing, because we're kind of short handed right now to begin with."
Kansas was extremely short-handed going into the contest, but it exited with more injury concerns. Dawson had been playing better basketball as of late and did some great things defensively against Duke.
In Dawson's place, redshirt sophomore Jamari McDowell filled in as KU's top wing down the stretch. He played a season-high 18 minutes and hit a crucial three down the stretch to give the Jayhawks a 10-point lead and the eventual win.
It still sounds like there is hope that Peterson can return by Dec. 2 for the UConn game in Allen Fieldhouse. But with Dawson's status now in question, the Jayhawks will certainly be undermanned for the next two days and potentially beyond that.