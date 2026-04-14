Kansas Hosting DeSean Goode on Visit: Jayhawks’ First Transfer Commit?

Kansas has yet to receive a commitment from a player in the 2026 transfer portal cycle, but Bill Self is hoping that can change in the coming days. On Monday, a key target began his official visit to Lawrence.



Former Robert Morris star DeSean Goode is set to embark on a trip to KU's campus this week. The 2025-26 Horizon League Player of the Year is one of the most coveted players on the open market.

Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode has landed in KC and will begin his official visit to Kansas today.https://t.co/NxbIWefPuB pic.twitter.com/0w17Ur40uF — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) April 13, 2026

Although Goode played in a lower-tier mid-major conference, he's still an incredibly talented player with significant upside. He averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore with an unreal 62.9%/57.1%/ 76.3% shooting splits.



While maintaining a 3-point percentage above 50% is practically impossible in a conference as difficult as the Big 12, those numbers emphasize just how much of an impact Goode can have on a game. He could still rank among the best players in the conference even with some regression to the mean in his shooting percentages.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Goode could be an extremely intriguing addition to the roster. Standing at 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, he would hypothetically replace transfer departure Bryson Tiller in the starting lineup.

Goode offers several exceptional qualities on the offensive end, such as his spot-up shooting, post scoring, and prowess on the offensive glass (3.2 offensive rebounds per game). Adjusting to bigger, stronger athletes in a new conference is not easy, but many transfers have done it in the past.

Earning a commitment from Goode will be far from easy for Self and his coaching staff. He's set to visit St. John's on Wednesday once his trip to KU concludes, in addition to in-person meetings with schools like Kentucky — its top competition for 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes — and Louisville, which just stole Flory Bidunga away in the portal.



As the country's No. 44 overall player in the transfer portal according to On3, landing Goode would be a significant pickup. If his visit goes well, he may cancel some of his other trips and commit to the Jayhawks in the near future.