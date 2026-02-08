Kansas Injury Update Confirms Melvin Council Jr.’s Incredible Toughness

Perhaps the most beloved man in the city of Lawrence right now is Melvin Council Jr., who has quickly made a name for himself in his first year at the University of Kansas. The 6-foot-4 guard from Rochester, New York, has established himself as a fan favorite because of his competitive energy and relentless intensity.



Jayhawk fans have grown to adore his fierce approach, so much so that the crowd loudly barks every time he touches the ball thanks to what he calls a "dog mentality." On Saturday against Utah, Council showed exactly what that mentality looks like.

The star point guard exited the game midway through the first half after taking a hard fall on a drive to the rim. He was fouled on the play and initially headed to the free-throw line, but due to bleeding, he had to leave the game and let Tre White shoot a pair of shots in his place.



Before halftime, Council returned with KU stuck in an offensive rut and immediately energized the crowd by assisting a basket, forcing a turnover, and hitting a floater all in less than a minute. The standing ovation he received was a clear sign of how much he is respected.

Melvin Council Jr. subbed back in... Allen Fieldhouse cheers (and barks) as he did so. — Jack Ritter (@jackrritt) February 7, 2026

Following the 71-59 win, it was revealed that Council went to the locker room to receive stitches. According to head coach Bill Self, he needed six under his chin for the gash that forced him out.



That moment alone epitomized Council's incredible toughness. Self later joked about it in his postgame press conference and spoke about how much Council's energy meant to the team on a night when several players struggled.



"Well, he got six stitches under his chin, so is that toughness, or is that you have to get it stitched up?" Self asked. "So, I love him. I think the best thing he did when he came back in, he scored, and then immediately forced a turnover too when we were just duds out there. We need him for his energy. So yeah, he's a good competitor, no doubt."

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Moments like these underline just how important Council is for the Jayhawks. He returned to the floor before halftime to support his teammates despite needing multiple stitches.



On the season, Council is averaging a team-high 34.3 minutes per game along with 13.7 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds on 42.1% shooting. The former JUCO product is putting together some of the best numbers of his collegiate career.

However, his value goes far beyond his statistics in the box score. Not only is Council a strong point-of-attack defender and reliable playmaker, but he is also someone who consistently rises in the biggest moments. His most memorable outing came at NC State in December, when he carried KU to an overtime win with 36 points and nine 3-pointers in a breakout performance.



If the past three months have indicated anything about Council, it is that a few stitches are not enough to keep him off the floor. He is tougher than nails, and he continues to prove it with his gritty play.