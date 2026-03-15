Kansas Jayhawks Earn No. 4 Seed, Face No. 13 Cal Baptist in 2026 NCAA Tournament

The Kansas Jayhawks received their seeding for the upcoming NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday where it was revealed that they would be a No. 4 seed playing No. 13 seed California Baptist as members of the East region.

KU will tip off against the Cal Baptist Lancers in San Diego, California, on Friday, March 20 (time and television information to be determined). Should they advance, they’ll face the winner of No. 5 seed St. John’s and No. 12 seed Northern Iowa.

Also in KU’s region are No. 1 seed Duke, No. 2 seed UConn, and No. 3 seed Michigan State.

Kansas faced both Duke and UConn earlier this year, losing to the Blue Devils 78-66 in New York as part of the Champions Classic and to the Huskies 61-56 inside Allen Fieldhouse. Both games were played without the services of KU star freshman Darryn Peterson.

The Jayhawks enter the NCAA Tournament coming off of a disappointing 4-4 finish to the Big 12 regular season over their last eight games. KU knocked off a pair of top 10 teams in Arizona and Houston during that stretch but also suffered bad losses to unranked Cincinnati and Arizona State.

KU then exited the Big 12 Tournament after narrowly defeating TCU in the quarterfinals and then losing by 22 to Houston on Friday.

Tipoff time and television information for KU’s first round matchup versus Cal Baptist is expected to be announced Sunday evening.