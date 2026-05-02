Kansas HC Bill Self Explains What Christian Reeves Will Bring to Jayhawks

The Kansas basketball program has made three additions in the transfer portal this offseason, all of which project as impactful pieces for next year's squad. The third and most recent acquisition on the open market was former Duke, Clemson, and College of Charleston big man Christian Reeves.



Although he officially committed to the Jayhawks seven days ago, he didn't sign his letter of intent until this past Friday when the university made it official. Head coach Bill Self spoke about the addition of Reeves in a press release from KU Athletics.

What Does Bill Self Think About Kansas Transfer Christian Reeves?

"I think that Christian will have an immediate impact for us," Self said in the press release. "He really didn't have an opportunity to play a ton until College of Charleston and what was so impressive is he averaged over 11 points and eight rebounds a game with a hurt shoulder all season long. It's exciting because he's dealt with so many injuries and for the first time in his college career, we can see the potential because it's the first time he's really been able to play."

Standing at 7-foot-2, 255 pounds, Reeves is an imposing force in the paint. As a redshirt junior, he was named to the All-CAA and All-CAA Defensive Team during his lone year at Charleston.

Reeves' collegiate journey has not gone as expected, as he began his career at Duke. He played sparingly as a freshman and received a medical waiver as a sophomore due to ankle surgery that limited him to just three contests all season.



He entered the transfer portal that offseason and stayed within the ACC to play at Clemson, where he logged a career-high 146 minutes but still held a reserve role. He started one game, averaged 5.0 minutes per night, and missed several contests due to the same lingering ankle issue during conference play.

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Clemson Tigers center Christian Reeves (14) works with a coaching assistant at a practice at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

But when Reeves transferred to mid-major Charleston, he finally broke out in the way many had expected, becoming a staple in the Cougars' starting lineup by midseason. He finished the year averaging 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks across 31 games (18 starts), establishing himself as one of the nation's best offensive rebounders.



Reeves obviously wasn't the most accomplished center transfer available, but Self believes he can unlock his potential once and for all after the injury setbacks he's endured. If there’s anybody who can get the most out of Reeves, it's the Hall of Famer who has turned so many under-the-radar big men into serviceable starters.

Along with returning sophomore Paul Mbiya, Reeves will compete for a spot in KU's starting lineup at center.