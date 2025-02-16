Kansas Jayhawks Fall Short Again at Utah: Key Stats and Takeaways
Kansas basketball made its first trip to the Jon M. Huntsman Center for the first time in program history Saturday and it was memorable for all the wrong reasons as Utah knocked off the 17th ranked Jayhawks, 74-67.
Here is a look at some of the numbers that told the story of the Kansas loss which dropped the Jayhawks to 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big 12.
Utah's Points Off Turnovers a Huge Decider
Utah forced 12 Kansas turnovers to committing just seven themselves, but what Utah turned those turnovers into is especially telling. Those 12 forced turnovers turned into 22 points for Utah while Kansas scored just seven points off the turnovers it forced.
Utah's Second Chance Points
Bill Self noted after Saturday's game that Kansas couldn't rebound during the game and the numbers certainly reflect that. Utah held a 46-36 advantage on the boards, but the 16-6 advantage specifically in offensive rebounds, earning a 14-9 edge in second chance points over.
Utah Overcomes 7:17 Scoring Drought
From 11:37 mark when Bill Self received a technical foul to the 4:20 mark in Saturday night's second half, Utah didn't score a point. That was the good news for Kansas.
The bad news was that even in that stretch where the defense clearly picked up, the Jayhawks were only able to score 11 points in that 7:37. That allowed Kansas to tie the game at 60, but it never took a lead against the Utes.
Utah then went on a quick 7-0 run over the next 2:20 make life especially hard late on Kansas.
Hunter Dickinson Joins Rare 1000-1000 Club
Hunter Dickinson scored 12 points in Saturday night's loss at Utah, but that was enough to put him in a rare club. Dickinson recorded his 1,000th point in a Kansas uniform, making him just the 14th player in college basketball history to score 1,000 points at two different schools.
Kansas basketball returns to action and looks to get back in the win column on Tuesday night at BYU.