Kansas Football Win Total Projections Going Into 2026 Season

The Kansas football team is coming off consecutive 5-7 seasons under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks have not clinched bowl eligibility since 2023 and are looking to bounce back in the upcoming campaign.



With longtime starting quarterback Jalon Daniels no longer in the picture and several key pieces having graduated or transferred, there are plenty of question marks surrounding this KU squad. The program has been trending downward ever since its strong 9-4 finish with a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory three years ago.

With spring practice approaching, national outlets are beginning to release their predictions about the Jayhawks. Most recently, FanDuel Sportsbook listed its projected win total for Kansas in 2026.

Kansas Football 2026 Win Projections: O/U 5.5 Wins

FanDuel gives Kansas -154 odds to go above 5.5 wins, whereas the odds for the team to win under 5.5 are +126. Bettors can get far better value by taking the under.



Since KU has slightly better odds to go above six or more, sportsbooks are leaning toward the Jayhawks reaching bowl eligibility this year. Regardless, the expectations aren't nearly as high as they have been in recent seasons.

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansa Jayhawks helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

FanDuel's projections put Leipold and Co. in the bottom half of the conference. The other teams projected at 5.5 wins are Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, UCF, and West Virginia, while Colorado is the only team listed at 4.5 wins.



Kansas' last two years have been puzzling in some ways, especially the frustrating 2024 campaign, which saw the Jayhawks lose five one-score games. At times, it felt like KU was just as good or better than its opponent, but both the offense and defense struggled to close out games when it mattered.

Now, Leipold will be coaching his first team without Daniels under center, likely turning to Isaiah Marshall as the new starter. He and Andy Kotelnicki, who was rehired after a brief stint as Penn State's offensive coordinator, will look to guide the offense back to the explosive level it reached before 2023.



Until KU proves it can get over the hump and reach bowl eligibility, 5.5 wins feels like a fair projection. The Jayhawks are certainly capable of winning seven or eight games and upsetting a few of their Big 12 foes, but don't be surprised if the group misses out on postseason play for the third straight season.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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